Middleburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man used a victim's credit card number and charged $755 of items at various stores and websites, police say.

Jason David White, 37, of Lewisburg, now faces a felony access device charge and misdemeanor theft by deception.

The victim contacted police last August when he realized there were nine unauthorized charges on his credit card, according to Officer Chad Thomas of Middleburg Police.

The victim, who lives in Middlecreek Township, told police he still had the card in his possession. The unauthorized charges were made between July 27 and August 23 at several websites, a mobile device provider, and Autozone stores.

White had used the victim's credit card a few months prior with permission so he could pay his cell phone bill. White gave the victim cash at that time, Smith wrote. The victim told police he suspected White retained the credit card numbers and later used the card for other unauthorized purchases.

White was arraigned on Jan. 12 and bail was set at $1,000 which he posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

