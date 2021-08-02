Mifflinburg, Pa. – A man accused of stealing $3,000 from his employer in Union County had his case held for court this week.

Ronald H. Parker, 24, of Mifflinburg, was charged with third-degree felonies of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for the alleged thefts.

Parker had worked at Harveys Market on State Route 304 in Limestone Township, where he allegedly took cash out of the register on multiple occasions between June 1 and 24, 2021, according to the arrest affidavit. The manager told police that the incidents were captured on surveillance video.

Trooper Matthew Hill of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton interviewed Parker on July 1. Parker told him he started taking small amounts of cash from the register around June 1, but the amount got larger as time went on, Hill wrote in the affidavit. The total amount stolen added up to $3,000, according to the affidavit.

The preliminary hearing for Parker was held at District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch’s office on July 27.

A formal arraignment in front of Union County Judge Michael T. Hudock is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Docket Sheet