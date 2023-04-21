Dushore, Pa. — A man who has been stalking and harassing women working at Sullivan County businesses has racked up more charges.

James Richard Rouse, 72, was banned in January from the Mad Bakers bakery in Dushore after he kept knocking on the back door to speak to a female employee.

Related Reading: Man banned from local stores charges with harassment, stalking

Trooper Marie Calore of state police at Laporte says Rouse then started pulling his vehicle into the business parking lot and calling the bakery. Rouse would ask the female employee to come out to his vehicle, which she repeatedly told him, "No," Calore said.

Rouse also asked the woman several times to meet him at the Sullivan County Library. Additionally, Rouse told the woman several times he "left a present" for her, Calore wrote in the affidavit.

Around the time the woman contacted police about the behavior, the director at the library found an envelope that was addressed to the female bakery employee and brought it to the police barracks. Rouse's driver's license was inside the envelope. The woman told police on March 21 she was in fear for her safety as she believed Rouse was trying to lure her to another location.

Police also received a report of Rouse harassing a female employee on March 10 at Miller's Laundromat and Carwash in Dushore. Rouse asked the woman to come over to his vehicle to show her something. The woman told police she saw that Rouse's back seats were down and there was a mallet in the trunk which made her fearful, according to Trooper Brad Kalinowski. Rouse then asked the woman if she wanted a pack of women's underwear, in which she replied "No," and asked him to no longer talk to her.

Several days later, Rouse returned to the laundromat and asked the female employee if she had seen his clothes he left there. The next day, the woman told police that as soon as she arrived at work she saw Rouse sitting in his truck in a carwash bay. It was her birthday, and Rouse reportedly drove up to her and sang Happy Birthday, Kalinowski wrote in the affidavit.

The woman said Rouse tried to offer her a pie, which she refused. He then followed her into the laundromat and gave her a men's belt and women's sports bra. A few hours later, the woman found a card in the door that contained a $51 check from Rouse written out to her.

By March 17, Rouse had returned to laundromat and tried to offer the female employee a toothbrush and cookies. He left her a bag that contained a used toothbrush, Girl Scout cookies, and a sex toy, Kalinowski wrote.

By March 22, a warrant was out for Rouse's arrest. Police spotted him driving on Route 220 and pulled him over. Rouse refused to roll down his vehicle windows and would not get out of the car, according to Trooper Jeffrey Miller. After refusing repeated commands from police, Rouse was finally ousted from his vehicle when a trooper used his baton to force the car open. Rouse was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

District Judge David K. Plummer arraigned Rouse on the charges and denied bail due to him have more than four criminal complaints in 30 days.

Docket Sheet 1

Docket Sheet 2

Docket Sheet resisting arrest

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.