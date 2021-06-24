Selinsgrove, Pa. – A Northumberland man has been arrested for allegedly stalking employees at the Selinsgrove Walmart in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Matthew Fischl, 48, was charged with stalking and harassment, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove. Police were recently called to the store to begin investigating the alleged stalking incidents that took place between May 14 and June 8.

Fischl would follow and sometimes approach the employees while they were working. The employees told police they did not know Fischl and felt uncomfortable when he was in the store, according to the police report.

The employees also reportedly told police that Fischl would follow them throughout the store.

On one occasion, Fischl allegedly attempted to follow an employee into a back room that was for employees only. He was stopped by another employee, according to state police.