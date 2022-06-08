Lewisburg, Pa. — A Sunbury man is accused of touching a young girl inappropriately numerous times in a two-year period at a residence in Kelly Township.

State police at Milton say Alexander Acosta III, 29, had initiated the abuse prior to the accuser moving to Union County in June 2020. Acosta had lived with the girl and her family out of state before coming to Pennsylvania, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Watkins.

The accuser was 9 at the time the alleged sexual assaults began.

The accuser told Sherry Moroz of the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury that Acosta had started touching her genital area prior to moving to Pennsylvania, and the incidents continued at the Kelly Township residence.

State police interviewed Acosta on May 5, who admitted to sexually abusing the accuser when they lived out-of-state. Acosta told police he touched the accuser’s bare breasts at least five to 10 times once they moved to Pennsylvania, according to Watkins. The accuser was between 13 and 14 at the time of these occurrences.

Acosta was jailed on charges of felony corruption of a minor and misdemeanor of indecent assault of a person under 16. On-call District Judge John H. Reed arraigned Acosta on May 27 and set bail at $50,000 at 10 percent monetary.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14 at 10:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.