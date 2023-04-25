Lewisburg, Pa. — A nurse at a Union County hospital caught a minor watching porn and have a sexual conversation with a 19-year-old man, police say.

The man, Ben Tashoff, of Hastings on Hudson, N.Y., was charged with corruption of minors for the April 1 incident.

Trooper Colton Killion of state police at Milton says the 15-year-old minor was watching the porn on a public iPad at Evangelical Community Hospital when the nurse caught him.

The nurse confiscated the iPad and saw Tashoff and the boy were having a sexual conversation. When Killion talked with the boy, he related that he previously knew Tashoff from living in a group home. The boy was aware that Tashoff was 19 and related that Tashoff knew he was only 15, Killion wrote in the affidavit.

Tashoff's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

