Williamsport, Pa. —After allegedly setting up a deal for $200 worth of crack, a man in Williamsport was charged with two felonies.

Shalamar Brown, 52, will be in court this upcoming week to face felony charges after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said he helped delivered narcotics to an undercover informant.

A source close to the investigation said Brown is a “middleman”, setting up deals for distributors throughout the city.

According to the affidavit, Brown broke off a piece of crack after completing the deal with the informant. This, according to detectives, is a common way for drug users to accept payment for setting a deal up.

Brown was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Brown will face Judge Aaron Biichle this week for a preliminary hearing. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $75,000 monetary bail, according to a docket sheet.

Docket sheet