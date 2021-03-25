Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 37-year-old Bloomsburg man accused of two felonies had his bail changed from $25,000 monetary to unsecured Wednesday afternoon in Columbia County.

Derrick Lee English of Bloomsburg is accused of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant as Bloomsburg Police officers observed from a car.

Patrolman Ryan Edgar said on Feb. 18, officers had the CI arrange the alleged purchase of fentanyl from English.

Officers said the transactions took place in front of 320 West Main Street in Bloomsburg. Edgar said they seized blue wax baggies that were double sealed from the CI. According to the report, the substance was not field tested due to the likely hood of it being fentanyl.

English was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Court records show English was released on March 24 after his bail was changed to unsecured.