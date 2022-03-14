Williamsport, Pa. – A Philadelphia man is accused of selling 3.45 grams of crack cocaine last fall to a confidential informant in Williamsport.

Victor L. Gibbs, 36, now faces felony charges of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

The informant contacted Gibbs, known as “Lamar Gibbs,” on his cell phone to arrange the sale on Oct. 6, 2021, according to the arrest affidavit. Gibbs told the informant to meet him at the corner of W. Third and Elmira streets in Williamsport.

When the informant arrived, Gibbs got into the vehicle and completed the transaction of $200 of crack cocaine as detectives from the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement observed, according to the affidavit.

Charges were filed on Feb. 7 at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey. An arrest warrant is out for Gibbs. Court records show that Gibbs previously received charges for allegedly attempting to sell narcotics in March 2010 in Clinton County.

Gibbs was apprehended a few weeks later and arraigned by Judge Frey. He was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. At the preliminary hearing, Gibbs case was held for court. Formal arraignment is set for March 14 in front of Judge Ryan Tira at Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

