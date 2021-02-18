Sunbury, Pa. — Erik Jerome Crandal, 37, Northumberland is accused of robbery for his alleged role in a Jan. 27 incident at the Penn Jersey Mart in Sunbury.

Crandal allegedly attempted to pull approximately $900 out of a pocket belonging to a customer at the store. Crandal allegedly threw the money on the ground after he was asked to return it to the accuser.

Police allege he shoved the accuser into a shelving unit as he attempted to retrieve the money. The accuser told officers he took out his cell phone to call the police and Crandal snatched it from his hand.

According to the report, Crandal quickly collected money on the floor and left with the phone. The accuser said he only had $300 left and believed Crandal took approximately $600.

Sunbury Police Department Officer Trey Kurtz was able to locate Crandal’s last known whereabouts as 27 N Center Street. Officers said when they arrived at the property, they were able to locate Crandal in an upstairs closet.

Officers said a search of Crandal turned up $300 and approximately eight grams of marijuana. Crandal allegedly told officers he didn’t rob the accuser; he only took back money that was owed to him.

Crandal told officers he threw the accuser’s phone on the ground as he walked home.

Crandal was charged with a third-degree felony of robbery, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

According to court records, Crandal, who is being held at the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, is scheduled for a status conference with Judge Hugh A. Jones on April 19.