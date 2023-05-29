Lewisburg, Pa. — A man who claimed he was interested in touring an apartment allegedly raped a woman after she let him inside to show him hers.

Nyahuma Spivey, 51, of Mifflinburg, was sitting in his red Chevrolet truck on April 27 outside an apartment building the day the alleged incident happened. The woman went outside her apartment that afternoon, where she had an exchange with Spivey. He told the accuser he was looking for an apartment and asked if he could see one, according to Patrolman Thomas Snyder II of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The accuser offered to take Spivey inside to see her apartment. Once inside, Spivey allegedly forced her into the bedroom and raped her. The accuser attempted to get away from Spivey, but he threw her on the bed, Snyder wrote in the affidavit. When Spivey was done, he used a wash rag from the bathroom to wipe himself. He then threatened that he would come back one day and left the apartment claiming he had to pick up his children, Snyder wrote.

A woman who was acquainted with the accuser reported the alleged incident to police, who transported her to a local hospital for an exam. Snyder took the wash rag and blanket from the bed as evidence. The woman later told police the alleged victim may have some intellectual disabilities, but lives on her own without a guardian.

Police obtained camera footage from a nearby business that showed Spivey's red truck parked in a lot near the apartment building. Snyder reviewed the video and saw the woman talking with Spivey and eventually going inside the apartment with him. Spivey came out of the apartment 25 minutes later, Snyder wrote.

On May 5, the accuser with presented with a lineup of several possible suspects and picked Spivey out. Spivey was charged with felony rape forcible compulsion, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, misdemeanor simple assault, and related charges. He was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. June 1 at Rowe's office.

Docket Sheet

