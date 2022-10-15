Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her.

The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges.

Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin Dam police says the housekeeper knocked on the door of Thompson-Aiken's room to ask if he was extending his stay. Thompson-Aiken said yes, and then asked her if she wanted to come into the room to drink alcohol with him. The accuser told him no, as she was only 18. Thompson-Aiken then allegedly asked the accuser to take out his trash. When she entered his room to do so, he shut the door behind her and locked the door, Hassenplug said.

Thompson-Aiken shoved the accuser on the bed and pinned her arms and legs down, as he said "it'll be quick," according to the affidavit. He then allegedly pulled her pants and had sexual intercourse with the accuser.

When police arrived, Thompson-Aiken told them, "'No' means 'yes' sometimes, you know," according to the affidavit.

Thompson-Aiken was arraigned by District Judge John H. Reed, who set bail at $75,000. He remains in Snyder County Prison.

Docket Sheet

