Williamsport, Pa. — On the morning of Nov. 12, Williamsport Police officers received a report for criminal mischief around the 100 block of Union Avenue.

Officer Ericka Heath arrived at the location and spoke with a caller, who stated a man had used a code to enter their garage. According to Heath’s report, the man then forced a metal curtain rod through the windshield of the homeowner’s vehicle.

Them man also allegedly shattered a driver’s side mirror on the vehicle before leaving the area.

A “be on the lookout” call was issued for Nicolas Carmine Grieco, 24, of Williamsport, who was identified through surveillance footage provided by the caller.

Heath said the surveillance video showed Heath headed east after the incident. State Police said he was later picked up at his apartment near the 1500 block of Sherman Street.

Grieco was charged with two felonies in second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Magistrate Judge Aaron Biichle denied bail for Greico, deeming him a flight risk and danger to self and others.

Williamsport Bureau of Police thanked the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and Lycoming County District Attorney’s Officer for their assistance in the apprehension of Grieco.

Docket sheet