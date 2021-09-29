2021-09-29 Mansfield PSP looking for this man
State Police at Mansfield

Wellsboro, Pa. — State Police in Mansfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at several stores.

On Aug. 22, troopers said they responded to a call for theft and discovered the unidentified male had made purchases at Dollar General and Rite Aid in Wellsboro.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is being asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151 and ask to speak with Trooper Shedden or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!