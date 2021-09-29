Wellsboro, Pa. — State Police in Mansfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at several stores.

On Aug. 22, troopers said they responded to a call for theft and discovered the unidentified male had made purchases at Dollar General and Rite Aid in Wellsboro.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is being asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151 and ask to speak with Trooper Shedden or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).