Lewisburg, Pa. – A Sunbury man who overdosed at an East Buffalo Township hotel was charged for allegedly lying to police about his identity and having narcotics in his room. His case is now advancing to the Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Police and emergency responders were called to the Relax Inn on Westbranch Highway the evening of July 22 for a reported overdose. When Buffalo Valley Regional Police reached the scene, Joseph S. Krum, 40, of Sunbury, was just coming to after EMTs had administered Narcan, according to the arrest affidavit.

“The room was in general disarray with needles, needle caps, and heroin bags in plain view on the floor,” wrote Patrolman Thomas Snyder in the affidavit.

Krum’s girlfriend was at the scene and told police his name was Thomas Clark. Snyder asked the man for his name, and he also replied his name was Thomas Clark. However, Snyder was not able to find record of a Thomas Clark with the date of birth he was given.

Both Krum and his girlfriend were asked several times about his name and they both insisted to police his name was Thomas Clark. Snyder then spotted an envelope on a nightstand from Perry County Probation that was addressed to Joseph Krum. He opened the envelope and saw Krum’s Perry County Jail ID, a heroin bundle, and various court paperwork including an arrest warrant. The girlfriend then admitted that his name was Joseph Krum and not Thomas Clark, Snyder wrote in the affidavit.

Police also found several bags of methamphetamine, three used “Michael Jackson” blue paper heroin bags, five used “Uber” blue heroin paper bags, 22 unused “Michael Jackson” blue paper heroin bags, 52 brown paper outer heroin bag wrappers, an Altoids tin containing suspected drug residue, and one unmarked bag of suspected heroin, Snyder wrote.

Krum was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. He was later charged with misdemeanors of false identification to law enforcement, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

At Krum’s preliminary hearing at District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe’s office, his case was held for court.

Krum remains in Snyder County Jail in lieu of $2,000 monetary bail as he awaits formal arraignment on Oct. 25 in front of President Judge Michael T. Hudock.

