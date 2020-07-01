Bloomsburg, Pa. – A man who allegedly attempted to kill himself by intentionally causing a vehicle accident on Interstate 80 is now facing assault charges, police said. He also is being charged for the death of his dog in the crash.

Michael John Hughes, 61, of Sheppton, Pa., was driving on I-80 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, on Saturday, June 27. At 7:30 a.m., Hughes intentionally struck the vehicle of a woman from New Jersey near mile marker 242.2, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined Hughes intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to kill himself and her,” police said in a public information release report.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Hughes was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and was placed under arrest for suspected driving under the influence.

Police said Hughes also had a small dog in the vehicle, which had to be put down due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Felony charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence were filed at the office of District Magistrate Craig W. Long.