Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Second Step Program at Keystone Central Middle school prompted an 11-year-old to approach her counselor with an accusation of indecent assault.

The child said she trusted her counselor, who forwarded the information to authorities.

Now, Christopher Lawrence Nelson, 33, of Jersey Shore is being charged with three third-degree felonies that range from indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and a second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

On Oct. 20, Nelson met with Judge Jerry Lepley for a preliminary arraignment. He was then released from custody after posting $50,000 unsecure bail.

"Unsecured" means the accused agrees to show up for a preliminary hearing while released from custody. Nelson will only be responsible for the $50,000 if he fails to show for a preliminary hearing scheduled on Nov. 11.

During an interview with counselors, the accuser told authorities, “The stuff he was doing to me I didn’t feel too comfortable with.”

According to the report, the accuser told authorities Nelson would enter her bedroom at night and rub her genitals and chest area. The accuser allegedly told authorities, “It happened so many times I can’t even count.”

The accuser stated the alleged assaults started when Nelson was released from prison five years ago around 2017. According to the affidavit, the accuser said Nelson touched her at his house, a friend’s house in Lock Haven he would take her to, and a family member’s home.

The accuser told authorities Nelson thought she was sleeping when he touched her. Nelson allegedly forced his way into her room even when the door was locked.

Docket sheet