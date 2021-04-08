Mifflinburg, Pa. – A man in Union County has been charged with corruption of minors and open lewdness for allegedly “playing with himself” in front of two minor children.

The charges were filed last month against Steven A. Mowery Jr., 31, of West Buffalo Township, by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton after they were called on June 24 to investigate the alleged incidents.

The two children were interviewed on July 13 by a specialist at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury. The 11-year-old child told the specialist that Mowery touches her on her lower back and inner thigh, according to the criminal complaint written by Trooper Brian Watkins.

Both children told the specialist that they had observed Mowery allegedly touching himself numerous times in front of them.

The 11-year-old child also detailed a time when the two children traveled to a hotel room in Gettysburg and caught Mowery allegedly masturbating in the room, according to the complaint.

Mowery was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of corruption of minors and open lewdness. A preliminary hearing is set for May 18 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.