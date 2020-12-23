Milton, Pa. – A man was charged after he allegedly reached through a drive-thru window at a fast food restaurant in Northumberland County and grabbed an employee.

Anthony Rodrigues, 41, of Milton, threatened the employee when he went through the drive-thru of Burger King in East Chillisquaque Township shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Rodrigues started “yelling profanities at the victim, who was a Burger King employee, for having his order messed up,” wrote Trooper Kyle Drick in a public information release report.

Rodrigues then reportedly threatened the victim, advising that he would hit his head off the ledge before police could get there. He then reached through the drive-thru window and allegedly grabbed the victim.

Rodrigues was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.