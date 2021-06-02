Williamsport, Pa. - Tramane Wali Moore, 32, of Williamsport was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing after police say he climbed through a bedroom window to enter an apartment on Elmira Street.

Once inside, police said Moore grabbed a woman by the hair and dragged her through the apartment. Moore was confronted by an occupant and got into a shouting match, according to the report.

Authorities said Moore left the apartment through the front door after the argument. Moore was held on $15,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

