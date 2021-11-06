Assault charges

Bradford County, Pa. — An incarcerated man awaiting trial on charges of child pornography was recently involved in a fight at the Bradford County Prison.

Mark Kevin Dial, 63, of Troy was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after officers said he entered another person’s cell.

Related Reading: A traffic stop ends in child pornography charges for a Wysox man: PSP Towanda

According to a report from Towanda PSP Trooper Justin Millard, Dial said an inmate challenged him to step into his cell. “I am not a p*ssy I went into the cell,” Dial allegedly told police officers. 

Dial is being held at the Bradford County Prison after the discovery of child pornography on a cellphone. According to an affidavit, as Dial handed a phone to police a picture of a naked juvenile appeared on the lock screen.

Docket sheet for simple assault charges 

Docket sheet for child pornography charge 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!