Bradford County, Pa. — An incarcerated man awaiting trial on charges of child pornography was recently involved in a fight at the Bradford County Prison.

Mark Kevin Dial, 63, of Troy was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after officers said he entered another person’s cell.

According to a report from Towanda PSP Trooper Justin Millard, Dial said an inmate challenged him to step into his cell. “I am not a p*ssy I went into the cell,” Dial allegedly told police officers.

Dial is being held at the Bradford County Prison after the discovery of child pornography on a cellphone. According to an affidavit, as Dial handed a phone to police a picture of a naked juvenile appeared on the lock screen.

