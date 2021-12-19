Williamsport, Pa. — When Williamsport police officers found a man who was accused of burglary, they also found a black bag containing wire cutters with him.

According to officer Addison Gingrich, officers found Douglas Larue Paulhamus, 38, of Williamsport inside a home near the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Authorities said a previous burglary was reported by a resident on the same street.

Paulhamus allegedly took $86.11 worth of copper wiring from one of the homes. According to the report, Paulhamus exchanged the wire for cash at a local recycling plant.

Paulhamus, who pled guilty to theft in 2003 and 2013, was charged with first-degree felony burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was also given two misdemeanors in theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Paulhamus was given two counts on each charge.

Court records show Paulhamus is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail.

