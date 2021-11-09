Wellsboro, Pa. – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a cabin in Tioga County and living in it.

William Knapp, 71, was arrested on Oct. 18 after police received a call from the cabin owner that someone had broken into her cabin and was living there, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

The cabin’s owner, a woman from Cedar Springs, Iowa, asked police to check the property on Arnot Road in Charleston Township. When police arrived, they found Knapp inside.

Knapp was taken into custody and charged with a third-degree felony of criminal trespass and was arraigned by District Judge Robert L. Repard. Bail was set at $15,000.

