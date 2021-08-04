Hughesville, Pa. – A man is accused of attempting to strangle a woman with her own hair at a Hughesville residence.

Anthony R. Savage, 28, of Hughesville, now faces a second-degree felony strangulation charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault, trespassing, and a summary harassment charge.

Savage came to the victim’s residence on Broadway Street the afternoon of July 28 claiming he needed to retrieve some belongings, according to the arrest affidavit. He had already been asked several months ago by the property owners to not trespass on the property due to constant disturbance calls, according to Officer Andrew Boyer of Hughesville Borough Police, who wrote the affidavit.

The victim refused to allow Savage inside of the residence, but she did bring his child outside for several minutes to visit as he had requested. Savage then left the residence, Boyer wrote.

Several hours later, the victim heard someone knocking on the sun porch door. She realized Savage had climbed the rear roof and had accessed the second-floor sun porch by climbing through a window. Savage again demanded to come inside to retrieve belongings. The victim told him to leave, but when Savage threatened to cut off her only source of income she allowed him to come inside the residence, Boyer continued.

Savage then took the victim into a bedroom and allegedly pushed her down twice, as she screamed for him to leave. He pushed his bottles of soaps and lotions that were lying on top of the dresser with his arm, causing bottles to fly across the room. One bottle landed in the crib where an infant was lying, according to the affidavit. Savage then left the bedroom and continued throwing items around the residence, including food that was on the stove.

When the victim threatened to call police, Savage pinned her face down on the floor and they both struggled to grab her cell phone, Boyer wrote. Savage allegedly started wrapping the victim’s hair around her neck making it difficult for her to breathe.

Savage then left when the victim begged him to stop and promised not to call police.

During his preliminary arraignment on Monday at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey, his bail was set at $10,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp is set for Aug. 6.

Docket Sheet