Sunbury, Pa. — A 42-year-old homeless man who was staying in Sunbury was allegedly attempting to commit “suicide by cop” Wednesday night when he pulled a toy gun on police officers according to a report from WKOK in Sunbury.

Police alleged Jamie Giffin used a toy gun to rob a VP Racing gas station on Second Street in Sunbury. According to a report released by Selinsgrove PSP, Giffin fled toward the Susquehanna River after the incident.

State Troopers confronted Giffin, who then pulled out the alleged toy gun according to police. Troopers stated a single shot was fired and Giffin was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported according to the Public Information Release Report.

According to State Police, Giffin was taken into custody and transported to the Northumberland County Prison on charges of armed robbery and resisting arrest by the Sunbury Police Department.

A WKOK report said Giffin has been arraigned and remains jailed on $250,000 cash bail.