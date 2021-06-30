Lewisburg, Pa. – A Milton man is accused of allegedly forcing a juvenile girl under age 16 to perform oral sex on him after he provided her with alcohol.

A child line tip received in January led police to investigate and charge Anthony R. Bach, 22, with felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, forcible compulsion, and a misdemeanor of furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bach was at a residence in East Buffalo Township in January 2021 with the accuser and her sibling. Police allege that Bach was providing the accuser with shots of cognac that evening.

When the girl went into a separate room to Facetime with a friend, Bach allegedly followed her in and began touching and kissing her. The accuser said she told him to stop. When Bach did not stop, she left the room and went into the bathroom, wrote Patrolman William Klinger of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Once in the bathroom, the accuser said she fell, hitting her back. When she started to cry, “he covered her mouth and told her to be quiet,” Klinger wrote in the affidavit.

Bach allegedly said to her, “I see how you look at me,” Klinger continued in the narrative. Bach then unzipped his pants and allegedly forced the girl to touch his erect penis and perform oral sex on him.

The accuser was interviewed a short time later by a representative from the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury, where she recounted the incident and advised she had been forced to perform the sex act.

Bach was arraigned on June 10 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. Bail was set at $150,000 monetary. Bach was remanded to Union County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 29.

