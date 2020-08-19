Today is a bad day to be a drug dealer in Lycoming County.

District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner confirmed that "a concentrated effort by members of law enforcement was undertaken today in order to serve arrest warrants filed by the United States Attorney's Office and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit."

So far, agents have raided at least two homes on West Edwin Street, Williamsport, according to an eyewitness.

"The warrants involve countless individuals accused of engaging in the distribution of illegal narcotics," Gardner said.

Heavy police presence also was reported by eyewitnesses near the corner of High and Campbell Streets in the City of Williamsport, and on Hastings Street in South Williamsport.

"This round up was pre-planned, scheduled to commence at approximately 6 a.m. and will continue until efforts to serve the warrants are exhausted at an undetermined time late this afternoon," Gardner said.

Two individuals have been arraigned so far in connection with the raids, according to the Pa. Unified Judicial System portal and a clerk at District Judge Solomon's.

Tymir O. Martin, 18, of Williamsport was arrested by Montoursville PSP for one felony count each of possession of firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property.

Marcus N. Simmons, 19, also of Williamsport, was arrested by Lycoming County Detectives and charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

The district attorney will share more details tomorrow during a press conference at 2 p.m. in the Lycoming County Commissioner's Board Room in the Executive Plaza, 48 W. Third St., Williamsport.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Docket sheet - Martin

Docket sheet - Simmons