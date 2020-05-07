Williamsport -- Three individuals were arrested Thursday in Lycoming County for an alleged narcotics operation in which officers seized more than $90,000 worth of drugs.

Robert Hanner, 44; his girlfriend Courtney Smith, 26; and Erick Dapp, 21; face several felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of narcotics as well as conspiracy charges.

The arrest was the result of an undercover narcotics investigation spearheaded by Williamsport Bureau of Police officers Clinton Gardner and Joshua Bell and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (LCNEU). The officers served warrants to the trio in conjunction with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, according to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office.

Police and LCNEU detectives seized more than $90,000 of narcotics, including: 16 bricks (800 baggies) of heroin; approximately five ounces of cocaine (powdered and crack); approximately three ounces of methamphetamine; two pounds of suspected psychedelic mushrooms; over seven pounds of marijuana wax; 18 THC vape pens; $26,931 of cash; three vehicles and a motorcycle used in delivery of narcotics.

“At the onset of the coronavirus and at my direction, the day-to-day operations of the LCNEU was limited to avoid the detectives contracting the virus and potentially spreading the contagion to other members of law enforcement and their families,” Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, although COVID-19 has caused immeasurable hardship for countless residents of our county, it did not disrupt the distribution of illegal narcotics. The limitations previously imposed at my request regarding the daily operations of the LCNEU due to COVID-19 have been entirely removed. The results of this investigative detail represent only one of the many arrests that the LCNEU will continue to make in order to deter, disrupt and hold accountable those individuals that choose to engage in this type of illegal activity,” Gardner said.

All three individuals were arraigned in front of Montoursville District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman and remain in Lycoming County Prison. Bail was set at $1,000,000 for Hanner. Smith and Dapp’s bail was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is set for May 18 at Whiteman's office.

Hanner Docket Sheet

Smith Docket Sheet

Dapp Docket Sheet