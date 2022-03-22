Lewisburg, Pa. – Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson could potentially hear the case of a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Bucknell University by a former public safety officer.

Union County judges Michael H. Sholley and Lori R. Hackenberg recently recused themselves from the case.

In a filing on Monday at Union County Court of Common Pleas, the university requested the lawsuit be dismissed, claiming the complaint filed in January by plaintiff Colby Snook was in bad faith and there was no evidence of wrongdoing on the university's part.

Snook claimed in the original complaint that he was subjected to a hostile work environment after he reported alleged misconduct of then-Chief of Public Safety, Steve Barilar. Snook said he was forced to resign in November.

The allegations are from a May 17 incident in which Snook claimed Barilar allowed a student involved in a sexual harassment incident to access his cell phone and erase evidence. The phone was eventually turned over to Pennsylvania State Police who confirmed a factory reset was conducted on the phone.

Snook alleged that when he reported the incident to university officials, he was subjected to a hostile work environment by both his peers in the public safety office and counsel at the university. Snook eventually took the allegations to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson, who forwarded the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, which is reportedly investigating the matter.

Bucknell's preliminary objection claims that Snook's allegations are not grounds for a whistleblower lawsuit, and that it amounted to "nothing more than a disagreement with how his boss handled a specific case." The university also claims in the preliminary objection that Snook is "no-doubt disgruntled" and is "neither a victim nor a hero." The university also alleges Snook's resignation in November was voluntary.

The student had been given access to his phone, which was placed in the public safety office's evidence room after the incident, due to taking final exams. He was supervised by police at the time, according to the preliminary objection documents.

The case has drawn much interest on campus, as students led a walk-out event last month to voice dissatisfaction of the alleged mishandling of campus crimes.

Barilar retired by the end of January, and new Chief of Public Safety, Anthony Morgan, took his place. The university held a community conversations forum on March 3 in which Morgan addressed students, faculty, and staff about his vision for improving the public safety department. Morgan also took questions from concerned students, who are asking for accountability and transparency from the public safety department.

Bucknell is being represented by attorneys Michael E. Baughman and Adam R. Martin of law firm Troutman, Pepper, Hamilton, Sanders, LLP in Philadelphia. Attorney Scott M. Pollins of Ardmore, Pa., is representing Snook.



