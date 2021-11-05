Harrisburg, Pa. -- A former Lycoming County man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 12 months' imprisonment for his role in a fraudulent tax scheme.

Jeremy Baney, 50, currently an inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Smithfield, will serve the 12-month sentence to run concurrent to his current state sentence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Baney pled guilty to obtaining personal identification information from other SCI-Smithfield inmates and using that information to file federal income tax returns. The federal tax refunds were then deposited into local bank accounts set up by either Baney or a now deceased confederate, according to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

The false claims made to the United States amounted to $69,510 which resulted in the U.S. suffering a tax loss in terms of refunds amounting to $32,343. Judge Sylvia H. Rambo ordered Baney to make restitution to the United States in the amount of $32,343.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney William A. Behe prosecuted the case.