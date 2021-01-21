Trout Run, Pa. -- State police filed charges Wednesday against a Lycoming County man accused of allegedly raping a juvenile girl in 2014.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Brian A. Morehart, was 41-years-old at the time he allegedly had sexual contact with the girl, who police say was eight years old at the time, during the summer of 2014.

State police were contacted by Lycoming County Children and Youth on Dec. 9, 2020, regarding allegations that Morehart had sexual relations with the girl several times in 2014 at a residence in Lewis Township.

On Tuesday, the girl, who is now 15, was interviewed and told investigators that Morehart made her commit sexual acts, according to the police report. The allegations date back to February 7, 2014.

State police interviewed Morehart on Wednesday, who "initially denied all allegations and called the victim a liar," according to the report written by Trooper Matthew Miller.

Later in the interview, Morehart reportedly confessed to rubbing his genitals on the victim, as well as making her have oral sex and rubbing her genitals a couple times a week for "a short period of time."

Morehart was remanded to Lycoming County Jail Wednesday after his arraignment in front of District Judge William C. Solomon. He received felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercouse person under age 16, aggravated assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and endangering the welfare of children.

Solomon denied bail for Morehart, citing danger to society as the reason. A preliminary hearing for Morehart is set for Feb. 3 at Solomon's office.

Docket Sheet