Montoursville, Pa. – An inmate at the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville allegedly made terroristic threats towards a staff member, the Lycoming County Detectives report.

Anthony F. Benson, 59, of Williamsport, was charged with one felony count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another on Dec. 14, 2020.

In charges filed by Lycoming County Detective Calvin R. Irvin, Benson is accused of threatening a staff member at 546 County Farm Road, Montoursville, around 2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

According to Irvin, Benson became agitated with correctional staff after accusing them of coming into his room.

"Benson repeatedly said to [the staff member], 'I will hunt you down and murder you if I find you,'" Irvin wrote. "Benson also yelled at the staff member that they were 'mother (expletives), racist and (expletives).'"

At least six staff members at the Pre-Release Center had to assist with Benson due to his alleged behavior, distracting from normal operations of the PRC, according to Irvin.

Benson was returned to the Lycoming County Prison and is being held there in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail in this case.

He's scheduled for a formal arraignment on Jan. 25.

Docket sheet