Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a traffic stop of a suspected drug user led to the discovery of 50 bags of heroin, seven grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and a stamper inside a hotel room in Loyalsock.

Edgar Ariel Garcia, 39, of Williamsport was charged with felony manufacture, possession, and delivery with intent to manufacture or deliver after they discovered the items.

Authorities said they were tipped off by a reliable informant, who told officers they had purchased drugs from Garcia at the hotel in Loyalsock. After a short stakeout of the property, officers said they spotted a person familiar to them pick Garcia up at a gas near the hotel.

According to officers, they observed Garcia and a passenger inside the vehicle exchange suspected drugs. A stop of the car moments after the alleged transaction yielded four bags of heroin.

It was enough for officers to produce a search warrant for the hotel room. Once executed, offices allegedly discovered Garcia inside the room with drugs, packaging materials, and a stamp that resembled the symbol found on the bags from the traffic stop.

Garcia was unable to post $50,000 monetary bail and will await a preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman from inside the Lycoming County Prison. That hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Court records show Garcia also has an active case for drug paraphernalia, which has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 27.

Docket Sheet