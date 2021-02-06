Williamsport, Pa. – An investigation by Lycoming County Detectives led to charges for a 39-year-old Williamsport man who police allege sold cocaine to an undercover informant on two separate occasions.

Lycoming County Detectives said on Jan. 19 and Jan. 22, Rodney Alan Wilson sold 2.56 grams and .81 grams, respectively, to a CI as officers observed from a distance.

According to Lycoming County Detective Michael Caschear, Wilson was contacted on both occasions by the CI and setup a meeting spot at Waltz Lane and Park Place in Williamsport.

Detectives said on the second purchase they observed Wilson leaving 925 Cherry Street immediately before connecting with the CI.

According to the report, on Jan. 25 officers executed a search warrant at 925 Cherry Street. Detectives said inside the residence they found drug packaging paraphernalia, U.S. currency, suspected cocaine and marijuana.

Officers said the cocaine was located with a digital scale.

Wilson was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and one third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Wilson's bail initially was set at $75,000 monetary on Jan. 25, but changed to non-monetary on Jan. 27.