Harrisburg, Pa. — A Lycoming County contractor was charged for allegedly pocketing $86,110 from clients and not doing the work.

Michael Bloom, Williamsport, had entered into contracts with six clients in Pennsylvania to install elevators in their residences. Bloom took deposits from the clients but never followed through with the installations, according to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

At least five of the clients were over the age of 60. When the clients requested refunds from Bloom, he refused to return the deposits.

“The law is clear on this,” Shapiro said. “Contractors can’t enter into a contract, accept money from a homeowner, and then fail to deliver — and that’s just what Bloom did. He pocketed $86,110 from his clients and did none of the work he promised. That’s theft, and my office won’t stand for it, we’re taking action to get Pennsylvanians their money back.”

Shapiro's office has charged Bloom with 37 felonies total, including home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, theft by deception, and theft by unlawful taking.

Any consumers who believe they or their family members may have been a victim of Michael Bloom should file a complaint online with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 800-441-2555.

