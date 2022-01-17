Loyalsock Twp., Pa. -- The cost of repair came in under $50, but charges of criminal mischief will stick for a 20-year-old Williamsport male who is accused of throwing raw chicken through his neighbor's window.

On January 2 around 1:35 p.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of Cemetery Street in Loyalsock Twp.

The victim said she was alerted by a neighbor that another neighbor had thrown something at her house and broken a window. She said she returned home to discover that a rear window in her home had been broken by a piece of raw chicken.

Someone who witnessed the act identified the suspect to police. He now faces a non-traffic citation for Criminal Mischief in district court.

The window was repaired for $43.72.