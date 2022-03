Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A homeowner in Loyalsock Township is missing a unique lawn ornament after a thief got to it earlier this month.

According to PSP Montoursville, an unknown suspect stole a five-foot tall statue of the Greek God Poseidon from a victim’s front lawn on Lincoln Drive sometime between March 8-9. The statue is estimated to be worth $550.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.