Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of becoming physical during a domestic incident is facing multiple charges and due in court later this month.

Brandon Orion Mull, 24, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, second-degree false imprisonment, and a summary charge of harassment after an investigation into an incident on Sept. 23.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, officers spoke with an accuser who alleged that Mull grabbed her by the neck and hair several times, plugged her nose and mouth, and slammed her head off the ground repeatedly.

According to the report, Mull would not let the accuser leave the residence located near the 1400 block of County Club Lane in Williamsport.

Mull allegedly told the accuser he was going to shoot her and then himself. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18 with Judge Marc Lovecchio at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

