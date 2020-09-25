CriminalMischief_2020.jpg

White Deer, Pa. – Loud bangs heard in a trailer park in White Deer Township, Union County, turned out not to be gunfire or fireworks, but Chef Boyardee ravioli cans.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were dispatched to a residence at White Deer Trailer Park on Interstate Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 21 for a report of three loud bangs.

Troopers investigated and found that an unknown suspect(s) had thrown three Chef Boyardee ravioli cans at the residence and damaged a rear window. The cans had struck a metal trailer located behind the residence, which caused the loud noises.

Trooper Dustin Spangler is investigating the criminal mischief incident.

