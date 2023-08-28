HIT AND RUN_2023
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a loose car hood that fell onto a road in Union County was the cause of a crash in which the driver fled. 

Troopers say at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 25, a vehicle towing a red car on a trailer was traveling south on Dreisbach Road in Buffalo Township when the hood of the car fell off the back of the trailer. A driver in a 2017 BMW SUV was behind the trailer and could not avoid hitting the hood. 

The driver of the vehicle hauling the trailer then fled the scene. PSP Milton is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570 524-2662.

