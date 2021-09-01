Lock Haven, Pa. — A Loganton man pled guilty to ten counts of indecent assault that included at least four felonies in Clinton County Court of Common Pleas this week.

Gideon Miller, 31, admitted to having engaged in sexual contact with a female child under the age of 13 on at least ten occasions.

“Miller will be a lifetime registrant pursuant to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law,” Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said through a press release. “He was also ordered to undergo a Sexual Offenders Assessment prior to sentencing.”

Miller pled guilty to four third-degree felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. He also pled guilty to six counts of first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault.

Miller was released on March 4 after he posted $50,000 monetary bail. Miller’s bail and conditions of release were protested by Plain community.

Miller was initially charged with 42 felonies after being accused of sexual assault a minor.

