Lock Haven, Pa. – Forty-two felony charges were filed in Clinton County Court on Friday against a Loganton man accused of sexually assaulting minors.

Gideon L. Miller, 31, was arrested by state police at Lamar Trooper Timothy Wright on Feb. 27 for alleged criminal incidents occurring on or about May 1, 2019.

Miller was charged with 14 felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault - complainant less than 13 years old, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors.

"The crimes are alleged to have all occurred at Miller's residence in Greene Township, Clinton County," Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said in a March 1 press release.

Miller was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills on Friday. Miller was confined to Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post $50,000 monetary bail.

Miller is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Mills tomorrow. Gideon's court-appointed public defender is listed as Patrick Adam Johnson.

