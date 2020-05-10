A Sugar Valley guinea pig farmer is under investigation for animal cruelty after PETA sent the farm's USDA inspection reports to State Police at Lamar.

John K. Esh, of Kreamer Lane, Greene Township, Clinton County, allegedly kept hundreds of guinea pigs in unsanitary conditions, according to inspection reports from Jan., Feb. and March 2020.

Esh is under investigation for animal cruelty, according to a May 4 state police press release.

Esh's facility allegedly performed "its own euthanasia by blunt force trauma," against the Animal Welfare Act.

"They were unsure of how many guinea pigs were euthanized this way but said it may have been as many as five animals in the last 6 months," USDA Veterinary Medical Officer Christina Radzai wrote in a Feb. 3 inspection report.

The Animal Welfare Act requires euthanasia to be performed by a method that produces rapid unconsciousness and subsequent death without evidence of pain or distress, according to the report.

A report from Jan. 30 alleges that approximately 90% of the animals' self-feeders and enclosures contained an excess of fecal material.

Some of Esh's guinea pigs had untreated diseases, and the bedding of one enclosure contained an "embedded" dead newborn, Radzai wrote in a Jan. 30 inspection report.

Esh allegedly failed to account for over 700 guinea pigs "as required," according to a Feb. 3 inspection report.

"The facility’s inventory of guinea pigs only includes adult females and totaled 509. A total of 1248 adult guinea pigs, weanlings, and newborns were counted during this inspection," Radzai wrote.

Radzai also claimed the facility failed to keep proper sales records.

"The sales slips do not include the name and address of the dealer or person to whom the guinea pigs are being sold," the report states.

The most recent report from March 20 alleges Esh failed to provide adequate veterinary care to one of the animals, a violation he was warned to correct on Jan. 30.

Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar received a complaint about the farm from PETA on April 23, 2020. Investigating officer Lauren Lesher was assigned to the case.

According to a May 9 search of The Pennsylvania Judiciary Web Portal, no criminal charges have been filed against Esh at this time.

