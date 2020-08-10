A Lock Haven woman is suspected of twice selling prescription medication to a confidential informant, the Pine Creek Township Police Department reported.

According to affidavits by Officer David W. Winkleman Sr., Jamie M. Shortledge, 30, allegedly sold Suboxone pills to a confidential informant (CI) on March 4 and 11 in exchange for $140 total.

Suboxone is a Schedule III drug, court records indicated.

The suspected controlled purchases were arranged via text messages, Winkleman wrote.

On March 4 around 12:44 p.m., the CI was provided with $80 of official funds, according to the affidavit.

Around 1:05 p.m., Winkleman said the CI was dropped off near the Dollar General on East Main Street in downtown Lock Haven.

Around 1:09 p.m., Shortledge allegedly pulled up in a white Volkswagen Jetta on Vesper Street near the intersection of East Main Street.

"...Shortledge is observed exiting the passenger's side of the vehicle and walking to the corner and is observed meeting with [the CI]," Winkleman wrote.

Around 1:10 p.m., Winkleman said he "observed a hand-to-hand exchange between Jamie Marie Shortledge and [the confidential informant]."

The alleged drug transaction took place on Vesper Street near the intersection of East Main Street, Winkleman said.

"After the exchange, Shortledge walks back and gets into the white Volkswagen through the right passenger door and departs the area," Winkleman wrote.

At approximately 1:18 p.m., the CI handed police "four Suboxone pills wrapped in a plastic cigarette cellophane wrapper," Winkleman wrote.

For the March 4 alleged incident, Shortledge was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She also faces one count of felony criminal use of a communication facility, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

Her bail was set at $1,500 monetary at a preliminary arraignment by Clinton County District Judge John W. Maggs.

The second alleged sale of Suboxone medication took place on March 11, according to Winkleman.

"[The CI] stated [the CI] had a message from the above-named defendant, Jamie Marie Shortledge, with regard to purchasing six Suboxone pills," Winkleman wrote.

Police gave the CI $60 in pre-recorded funds and dropped them off in the area of Pinch N Poke on East Main Street in downtown Lock Haven around 12:15 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Around 12:33 p.m., Winkleman said he observed the CI walk across Vesper Street to meet Shortledge and enter the Vesper Street entrance of Sandpiper Designs together.

Less than a minute later, the CI and Shortledge allegedly exited the same doorway and walked off in different directions, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 12:34, Winkleman said they picked up the confidential informant, who handed them "a small plastic baggie containing the suspected 'Suboxone'."

The pills were sent to the Pennsylvania Crime Lab in Harrisburg for analysis.

In a second set of charges, Shortledge faces two felony counts or manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility; and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

Her bail was set at $1,500 monetary at a preliminary arraignment by Clinton County District Judge John W. Maggs.

Shortledge has been incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison, unable to post bail, since July 28.

Docket sheet - March 4

Docket sheet - March 11