A Lock Haven woman who allegedly altered the price labels on Walmart merchandise recently was charged with felony theft, state police at Lamar reported.

Katie L. Daniels, 22, was committed to the Clinton County Correctional Facility on May 27, unable to post $1,500 monetary bail set by Clinton County Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs.

Daniels reportedly entered Walmart Supermarket at 167 Hogan Boulevard, Mill Hall, around 10:30 a.m. on May 21.

"Daniels was caught by a Walmart assistant manager and Asset protection officer in the act of retail theft," investigating officer Brittany Naylor wrote in a May 27 press release.

Daniels was held for court on one third degree felony count each of retail theft - take merchandise and retail theft - alter label/pricing marking.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Maggs on June 2.

Docket sheet