A 37-year-old Lock Haven woman was charged with five misdemeanors for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol in her home, Clinton County Court records stated.

According to a July 28 affidavit by PSP Coudersport Officer Nicklas Coulston, Heather J. Fiedler "knowingly allowed" three underage individuals to drink alcohol at her home in Castanea Township on July 8.

The minors were a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, Coulston wrote. Fiedler also allegedly gave alcohol to a 20-year-old male, according to police.

The female minor had a valid no-contact order against Fiedler, the affidavit indicated.

The males both told police that Fiedler allowed them to drink alcohol while they were at her house, according to the affidavit.

"While at Fiedler's residence, she knowingly allowed [three underage individuals] to drink alcohol, namely 'Mike's Hard,'" Coulston wrote.

Police reportedly were tipped off to the situation when the mother of one of the minors called police around 6:55 a.m. on June 8 to ask for help locating her son.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that the juveniles were "picked up and transported to the Fiedler residence" around midnight, Coulston said.

Fielder allegedly brought the males back to the Laser Car Wash, 8 Woodward Ave., Woodward Township, around 10:34 a.m. that morning.

Fiedler was charged with two counts of first degree misdemeanor corruption of minors, and three counts of third degree misdemeanor sell/furnish liquor to minor.

Fiedler is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Clinton County District Judge Frank P. Mills on Sept. 1.

