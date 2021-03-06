Williamsport, Pa. – Approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine was hidden within the engine compartment of a car on Park Avenue, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Officer Gino V. Caschera alleges that Salena M. Yingling, 25, of Lock Haven, "did possess 90.8 grams of methamphetamine, concealed within a magnetic plastic container...within the engine compartment" on Feb. 26 around 6:19 p.m.

Caschera said Yingling was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for not using a turn signal. The driver, Justin Simmonds, reportedly told police that he and Yingling were passing through Williamsport on their way back to Florida.

"He stated that he drove to Williamsport from Tampa Florida to see the lakes," Caschera said.

According to the complaint, Simmonds admitted that there was "half a xanax" in the vehicle.

"I detained both of them, towed the vehicle to the impound, and then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle," Caschera wrote.

Caschera said the search revealed a plastic waterproof container with magnetics attached to the back hidden within the engine compartment.

"Inside that container was 4 bags of methamphetamine. The bags weighed 29.0 grams, 21.0 grams, 29.3 grams, and 11.5 grams. Within the passenger compartment of the vehicle was a glass pipe on the floor of the passenger seat and half of an Alprazolam pill in the driver's side door handle," Caschera said.

Yingling and Simmonds each were charged with one ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Both had bail set at $75,000 monetary by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on Feb. 27, and both were committed to the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.

Docket sheet - Yingling

Docket sheet - Simmonds