Lock Haven, Pa. – A 32-year-old Lock Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court for a formal arraignment on March 29 for a felony charge.

Jessica Lynn Taylor was charged with one second-degree felony count of possession of a firearm prohibited. According to Lock Haven Police, they discovered a Jimenez .380 in a safe that allegedly belonged to Taylor.

Court records show Taylor is being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail.

Lock Haven Police Officer Stephen A. Nero said he received a call on Jan. 6 from a witness that described a woman with a red and black gun around 423 East Bald Eagle Street.

As officers made their way to the location, they identified a vehicle that belonged to a person named as Winslow in the affidavit. Officers said they detained Winslow and questioned him about the situation.

Winslow allegedly denied seeing a firearm. Officers said he told them he had heard a female he identified as “Jess” with the last initial “T” speak about a firearm in the past.

Winslow allegedly told officers he believed “Jess”, who was identified as Taylor, had taken drugs that were not marijuana.

With that information, officers said they approached the residence at 423 East Bald East Street. According to the report, officers said they could hear a person inside, who was identified as Taylor. Officers said they took her into custody.

Lock Haven Police and State Troopers cleared the house and said they discovered a handgun holster and a safe inside the residence.

Officers said they spoke with Taylor after clearing the residence. She allegedly denied living at the home or owning the safe.

According to the report, before Winslow was released, he gave consent to search the property. Officers said they returned to City Hall at approximately 7:30 p.m. to open the safe.

Officers allegedly discovered a firearm, syringes, women’s jewelry, and a handwritten bill of sale for a 2002 Dodge Caravan. According to officers, there were three names on the bill of sale that included Taylor's.

Nero said he spoke with one of the other people identified on the bill of sale, who allegedly told him Taylor purchased the vehicle but had not taken possession of it.

Officers said a criminal check of Taylor showed a charge of unsworn falsification to authorities for the sale or transfer of firearms for making a false statement.