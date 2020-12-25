Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven man will be sentenced in January after he pled no contest to two counts of theft by deception, according to Clinton County court records.

Travis Scott Condo, 38, Lock Haven, will face Judge Craig P. Miller on Jan. 11.

Condo used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase lottery tickets, according to a complaint filed by officer Gage Fischer of the Lock Haven City Police Department.

Fischer said Condo used the counterfeit bills on Aug. 19 at the Puff’s Discount store at 200 Bellefonte Avenue to purchase approximately $65 of lottery tickets.

Fischer then said he spoke with the Woodward Township Police Department Chief, who told him Condo was involved in a similar incident at Puff N Snuff the same day.

According to Fischer, Woodward officers provided pictures and a description of the suspect in Woodward. Fischer said the pictures were an exact match for Condo.

Fischer said Woodward police were also investigating a similar incident with Condo at the same Puff N Snuff on Aug. 11.

Condo pled no contest to the two misdemeanor charges. Two felony counts of forgery were dismissed.