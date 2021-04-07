Lock Haven, Pa. — Michael Grenninger, 38, of Lock Haven was sentenced on April 6 to 360 months of imprisonment and a 10-year term of supervised release for producing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce C. Brandler said Grenninger sexually abused an eight-year-old child and photographed the abuse. According to the release, Grenninger produced videos of minors ranging from eight through to their early teens engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Grenninger also attempted to arrange meetings with 11-year-old girls in both Virginia and New York City. The release says Grenninger also sent pornographic images of himself over the internet.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, and the Christiansburg (Virginia) Police Department.